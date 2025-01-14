First Lady Jill Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Visit Alabama on Friday

Posted by Jan McDonald January 14, 2025

Alabama – First Lady Jill Biden is set to visit Alabama on Friday to highlight a new children’s program. (According to AL.com)

Biden, accompanied by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, will visit Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

The event will focus on a new universal pre-kindergarten program being introduced at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools.

This program is part of “Joining Forces,” a White House initiative that supports military families, veterans, caregivers, and survivors.

Biden and Austin are expected to speak about the program, which the Biden-Harris Administration aims to use as a model for achieving universal pre-K education in non-military schools.

Jill Biden previously visited Birmingham in 2021.

Austin, a Mobile native, is an Auburn University graduate and a former trustee of the school.

Austin’s visit comes amid U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s blockade of Lt. Gen. Ronald Clark’s nomination to four-star commander of the U.S. Army Pacific force. Tuberville has expressed concerns about the secrecy surrounding Austin’s hospitalization last year following cancer surgery, according to the Washington Post.

Jan McDonald
