Millions of people Encouraged to do 10-Minute Check for Unclaimed DWP and Council Tax cash

Millions of people in the UK could be entitled to unclaimed benefits and council tax discounts, with estimates suggesting that nearly £23 billion in financial support remains unclaimed annually. This revelation comes from Policy in Practice, a think tank dedicated to simplifying the welfare system and boosting income for low-income households. Here’s what you need to know to check if you might be missing out.

Unclaimed Benefits: A Hidden Opportunity for Financial Relief

According to the Daily Record, a range of income-related benefits and discounts are being underclaimed by millions of eligible individuals and households. These include:

Universal Credit: An estimated 1.4 million people could be mising out on this support, with an average annual entitlement of £5,800.

Attendance Allowance: Over 1.1 million pensioners could claim this benefit, worth at least £3,778 annually.

Pension Credit: Around 760,000 pensioners may be eligible for this financial aid, with an average entitlement of £4,200 annually.

Council Tax Support: Up to 2.25 million households could save as much as £850 per year.

Carer’s Allowance: Some 530,000 unpaid carers might be eligible for £4,250 annually.

Housing Benefit: Approximately 294,000 State Pensioners could claim an average of £4,400 annually to help with rental costs.

Who Should Check for Unclaimed Benefits?

If you fall into one of the following categories, you could be eligible for additional financial support:

You are temporarily unable to work due to illness.

You are of working age but on a low income.

You are over State Pension age and have a limited income.

You have been made redundant or are looking for work.

You are raising a family or caring for someone.

You have a disability or long-term health condition.

You have recently lost a loved one.

Benefits of Checking for Financial Entitlements

Making a claim for one benefit can often open the door to additional financial support. These might include discounts on utilities, council tax reductions, or access to social tariffs.

However, the process can vary depending on the type of benefit. For example, while some disability-related benefits can take up to 17 weeks to process, others may have quicker turnaround times.

How to Check for Unclaimed Benefits

Using an online benefits calculator is the easiest way to determine your eligibility. These tools are free, confidential, and can provide an estimate of how much you might be able to claim within minutes. Trusted platforms include Turn2us and Entitledto.

What Information Do You Need?

To ensure a smooth process, have the following information ready:

Details of your savings and income, including your partner’s income if applicable.

Information on existing benefits and pensions for yourself or anyone living with you.

Records of outgoings, such as rent, mortgage payments, and childcare costs.

Your latest council tax bill.

Policy in Practice’s Mission: Maximizing Support for Low-Income Households

Policy in Practice aims to create a welfare system that is simpler, fairer, and more efficient. By highlighting the scale of unclaimed benefits and promoting tools like online calculators, they hope to maximize income for low-income households across the UK.

Take Action Today

With billions in unclaimed support available, it’s worth spending 10 minutes to check your eligibility. Whether it’s Universal Credit, Attendance Allowance, or council tax discounts, claiming these benefits could provide significant financial relief for you and your family.