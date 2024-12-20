FBI searching For wanted fugitives who may be in Florida

The FBI seeks your help in locating a married couple suspected of being involved in a multistate jewelry theft scheme.

In January 2024, Vasile Sava and Onita Rostas received warrants in Kansas.

Both faced accusations of plotting to transport stolen items across state borders.

Investigators think Sava and Rostas collaborate on jewelry store robberies. The suspects distract the personnel at the jewelry stores while the others escape with stolen stuff.

The duo could be using aliases and operating in California, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida.

We advise anyone with information about Rostas and Sava’s whereabouts to contact any law enforcement agency or the FBI via www.tips.fbi.gov or the National FBI Tip Line, 1-800-CALLFBI.

Reference Article