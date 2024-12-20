FBI searching For wanted fugitives who may be in Florida

Posted by Jan McDonald December 20, 2024

The FBI seeks your help in locating a married couple suspected of being involved in a multistate jewelry theft scheme.

In January 2024, Vasile Sava and Onita Rostas received warrants in Kansas.

Both faced accusations of plotting to transport stolen items across state borders.

Investigators think Sava and Rostas collaborate on jewelry store robberies. The suspects distract the personnel at the jewelry stores while the others escape with stolen stuff.

The duo could be using aliases and operating in California, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida.

We advise anyone with information about Rostas and Sava’s whereabouts to contact any law enforcement agency or the FBI via www.tips.fbi.gov or the National FBI Tip Line, 1-800-CALLFBI.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.