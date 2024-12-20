A Massachusetts man is on the move after winning the $1 million state lottery prize

A lucky Massachusetts man is now considering relocating after scoring a huge amount of money on a scratch ticket from the State Lottery.

John Swan from Greenfield has struck it lucky, winning a whopping $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s ” $1,000,000 Merry & Bright” $5 instant ticket game, as reported by the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Swan, accompanied by his wife Tracy, collected his prize at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters. He decided to receive the prize as a single payment of $650,000 (pre-tax). Swan expressed his intention to use the winnings to buy a new house.

The winning ticket was bought at Orange General Store, located at 217 East Main Street in Orange. As a result, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Illinois Lottery introduced the “Merry & Bright” ticket, worth $1,000,000, among six other holiday-themed tickets on October 15. Players not only have the opportunity to win top prizes ranging from $500 to $1 million, but they can also enter non-winning holiday tickets into a drawing for a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $100 to $10,000.

