Anticipated Trump deportation arrests cause concern for immigrants in Chicago and other US cities

The fear among the immigrant community in Chicago, which I serve as a Reverend, became evident to me when someone asked me to manage the sale of their family’s home and take care of their finances in case they are apprehended this week when President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

Since Trump won the election in November, immigrants in large cities have been getting ready for mass arrests. The reports that his initial focus would be on the Chicago area have intensified the sense of urgency and fear among them.

“They believe they are being singled out because of their identity. They are experiencing a resurgence of the fear they felt eight years ago,” expressed Sanchez, a member of St. Rita of Cascia Parish located on the South Side of Chicago. “They feel a sense of unease, as if something is about to occur. They no longer feel at home in their own city due to the looming threat.”

During Sunday Mass, Sanchez dedicated the service to showing solidarity with our immigrant brothers and sisters. Sanchez’s congregation, which has primarily consisted of individuals of Mexican descent since the 1980s, came together to support and stand in unity with the immigrant community.

Some undocumented immigrants in the country have taken proactive measures to protect themselves and their families amidst the uncertain immigration climate. They have appointed trusted friends as power of attorney, ensuring that someone can make decisions on their behalf if they are detained or deported. Additionally, they have made childcare arrangements in case of family separations and installed security cameras to monitor their homes in case immigration agents come knocking. Some immigrants have even chosen to leave voluntarily, heeding the advice of Trump administration officials.

After Trump takes office on Monday, federal immigration officers are set to target over 300 individuals with a history of serious and violent crimes, according to an anonymous official. While the plans for deportation arrests are still being finalized, these individuals will be the focus of the enforcement efforts.

The operation will focus on the Chicago area and will last for the entire week, with the possibility of weather delays, according to the official. Chicago experienced a drop in temperatures to 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14.4 degrees Celsius), and cold weather is expected to persist throughout the week.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehends only a small portion of its targets in such operations. However, President Trump is anticipated to expand the scope of these operations compared to President Joe Biden. Biden’s focus was primarily on apprehending individuals away from the border who had significant criminal records or posed a threat to national security. The Biden administration also put an end to the practice of conducting large-scale worksite arrests, which were frequently carried out during Trump’s presidency. One notable operation in 2019 targeted chicken plants in Mississippi.

Trump aides have made it clear that they intend to apprehend individuals who are in the country illegally, including spouses or roommates who may not be the primary targets.

In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump emphasized that mass deportations continue to be a significant focus for his administration. While he did not specify the exact date or location of these deportations, he assured that they would commence in the near future.

“It’s going to start early and it’s going to happen fast,” he said. “I can’t disclose the specific cities at this time because the situation is constantly changing. And I don’t think it’s necessary to reveal the exact location just yet. You’ll witness it firsthand.”

Sanctuary cities, which impose restrictions on how local law enforcement can collaborate with federal immigration agents, have been a recurring focus of President Trump, with Chicago being a particular point of contention.

Chicago, the third-largest city in the nation, adopted the sanctuary city status in the 1980s and has consistently strengthened its policies over the years. This includes measures taken after President Trump assumed office in 2017. Recently, the City Council firmly rejected a proposal that sought to create exceptions for local police to collaborate with ICE agents in deportation cases involving individuals accused or convicted of crimes.

Tom Homan, President Trump’s designated “border czar,” strongly criticized prominent Democratic leaders in Illinois during his recent visit to the Chicago area. Homan initially suggested that enforcement efforts would commence in the state. However, he has now revealed that plans are undergoing revisions, indicating a potential shift in approach.

During an appearance on the Fox News program “America’s Newsroom,” Homan revealed that the new administration is currently reevaluating the timing and approach to addressing the situation in Chicago.

An ICE spokesperson declined to answer questions on Sunday and directed inquiries to the Trump transition team. However, the team did not provide an immediate response when asked for comment. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the plan, stating that the operation is scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

Community and religious leaders in Chicago expressed their disappointment with the proposed operation, but they are prepared to address the situation.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed his unwavering commitment to protecting and supporting the city during an interview on X.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the leader of the Archdiocese of Chicago, also expressed his thoughts on the matter.

During a visit to Mexico City, Archbishop Cupich expressed deep concern and sadness over the reports of planned mass deportations targeting the Chicago area. In his prepared remarks, he emphasized the significance of the city’s immigration legacy, which has played a vital role in shaping and revitalizing the community. Cupich affirmed his pride in this ongoing legacy, highlighting its positive impact on the city that holds a special place in his heart.

Democratic U.S. Representatives Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Delia Ramirez joined immigrant rights advocates in Chicago on Saturday. They delivered a powerful message, urging immigrants in the city to stay calm and assert their rights. Specifically, they emphasized the importance of remaining silent and refusing to allow officers into their homes without proper warrants. Recognizing the potential for mass arrests, several advocacy groups have organized legal workshops to help immigrants navigate the legal system.

Ramirez had decided not to attend Monday’s inauguration in order to distribute flyers in immigrant-heavy neighborhoods in Chicago. These flyers would contain vital information on how to handle encounters with immigration agents.

“We will maintain our vigilance in Chicago,” Garcia emphasized on X.

Carlos, a Mexican immigrant, has been residing in the Chicago area for many years. The 56-year-old does not possess legal status to remain in the country, but he does have work authorization in the fields of construction and welding. He chose not to disclose his last name or provide any specific information about his immigration status due to concerns about being singled out for deportation.

His three children have legal status to stay in the country through the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which is still in legal limbo.

Carlos mentioned that as part of their preparations for potential deportation, the family has taken steps to ensure their financial affairs are in order. This includes appointing someone to handle their bank accounts, home, and car in case of their absence. Additionally, they have installed a surveillance camera at their suburban Chicago residence and intend to carefully screen all visitors.

He explained that if anyone comes to the house, it is important not to open the door immediately. Instead, one should ask who it is and only open the door if they have an order.

