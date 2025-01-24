Deportation Orders Issued to 250,000 New York Residents

New York officials are getting ready for the possibility of large-scale deportations under the administration of President Trump.

Morning raids are expected to make a comeback in New York State, as President Donald Trump has vowed to deport a significant number of undocumented immigrants.

President Trump wasted no time in taking action as he swiftly signed a series of orders on Monday. These orders declared a national emergency at the southern border and marked an end to birthright citizenship.

Immigration advocates, particularly in New York City, are concerned that the resurgence of early morning raids, reminiscent of those conducted during the Trump administration four years ago, may once again target various neighborhoods.

New York City’s sanctuary city laws notwithstanding, Mayor Eric Adams has expressed his commitment to collaborating with President Trump and federal law enforcement in apprehending migrants who are accused of criminal activities.

New York Mayor Eric Adams Holds Press Availability At City Hall

Adams emphasizes that New York City warmly welcomes all law-abiding migrants who aspire to pursue the American dream.

Approximately half a million undocumented immigrants reside in New York City.

Protesters gather at the ICE detention center in New York to voice their concerns and raise awareness about the treatment of detained immigrants.

Recently, Documented conducted an investigation into immigration court data and found that over 250,000 residents of New York have received deportation orders.

According to Documented, immigration courts have issued removal orders to 254,180 individuals who reported a home address in New York State between 2000 and 2024. This means that these individuals are now eligible for deportation.

Deported Guatemalan Immigrants Arrive On ICE Flight from U.S

People from Ecuador, China, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras, Colombia, India, and Peru make up this diverse group.

Documented is a non-profit newsroom based in New York that is committed to reporting with and for immigrant communities residing in the city.

