Johnathon Thomas Convicted Of First-degree Murder In June Shooting By Oklahoma County Jury

Posted by Jan McDonald January 22, 2025

An Oklahoma County jury has reached a verdict of guilty in a first-degree murder case on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Johnathon Thomas, who is 23 years old, has been convicted of first-degree murder for a shooting that took place on June 12, 2023, as stated in court documents.

On June 12, the OKC police officers were called to the Aloha Bar in response to a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, the law enforcement officers discovered Justin Smith, a 32-year-old individual, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene despite the attempts made to save their life.

Thomas was one of the witnesses present at the bar at that time.

Thomas was arrested for first-degree murder after detectives interviewed him.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has been recommended by the jury for a life sentence.

“It was a long week of testimony, and these decisions aren’t easy,” said District Attorney Behenna. “I want to personally thank the jurors for their time, attention, and thoughtful deliberation.”

