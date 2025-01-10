Paris Jackson comes clean about hidden heroin addiction during celebration of sobriety milestone

Having an attitude of gratitude is a powerful mindset to cultivate. It involves acknowledging and appreciating the blessings and positive aspects of our lives. When we adopt an attitude of gratitude, we shift our focus from what is lacking to what is abundant. It allows us to see the beauty in everyday moments and find joy in the simplest of things. Gratitude helps us cultivate a sense of contentment and enhances our overall well-being. By practicing gratitude, we can experience greater happiness, improved relationships, and a deeper sense of fulfillment. It is a simple yet transformative practice that can positively impact our lives in countless ways.

Paris Jackson recently opened up about her personal journey, sharing that she has successfully overcome her struggles with alcoholism and heroin addiction. She proudly announced that she has been sober for five years.

In a courageous Instagram post on Tuesday, Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old daughter opened up about her battle with addiction and expressed her deep gratitude for her sobriety.

In a heartfelt video capturing the triumphs and struggles of her journey towards sobriety, Jackson bravely introduced herself as PK, acknowledging her identity as both an alcoholic and a heroin addict.

“Today, I am celebrating a significant milestone in my life. It has been five years since I made the life-changing decision to become clean and sober from all drugs and alcohol,” she joyfully shared. “Words cannot adequately express the depth of my gratitude for this transformative journey.”

“I can’t express enough how grateful I am. Being sober has given me so much more than I could have ever imagined. It’s because of my sobriety that I am able to smile and appreciate the beauty of life. I have the privilege to create music that brings joy to others. I get to experience the pure love and companionship of my beloved dogs and cat. I am able to feel the depths of heartbreak and the immense joy it brings. I can grieve and heal. I have the freedom to laugh and find happiness in the simplest of moments. I can dance and express myself without inhibition. Most importantly, I have learned to trust myself and others again.”

“I can feel the warmth of the sun on my skin,” the star expressed. “I’ve realized that life continues to unfold whether I am sober or not, but today, I have the opportunity to fully engage with it.”

She introduced the clip by expressing, “Here’s a glimpse of what I’ve been able to achieve because of my sobriety, and oh my god, I can’t believe I almost missed out on all of it.”

In the opening scene of the video, Jackson can be observed consuming large quantities of alcohol, smoking, partying, and shedding tears.

The singer’s past struggles fade away as she reminisces about joyful moments. She finds solace in dancing with friends, captivating audiences on stage, and encountering a cute baby bat. The memory reel also includes her glamorous appearance on the red carpet at a Christian Louboutin event during Paris fashion week in 2023. In addition, the video showcases her adventurous side, featuring scenes of her rock climbing. Lastly, there are heartwarming clips of her and her fiancé, Justin Long, a talented music producer.

Jackson also shared pictures of her collection of sobriety chips in the video, which celebrated her milestones of one day, five months, six months, nine months, 11 months, 18 months, one year, two years, three years, four years, and five years of being sober.

In her video, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the individuals who have supported her throughout her struggle with addiction. She acknowledged their significant role in her journey, whether it was at the beginning, the middle, or every step of the way. To these individuals, she sincerely thanked them, recognizing that she owes them her life. This heartfelt message serves as a testament to the profound impact of their support and the five years of progress she has made.

She finished her statement with a heartfelt expression of gratitude, saying, “Thank God.”

Celebrities such as Courteney Cox, Madonna, Demi Lovato, Cara Delevingne, and Paris Hilton showed their appreciation for the post by liking it.

Hilton left a comment expressing her pride for her sister, saying, “So proud of you sis.”

In previous discussions, Jackson has openly discussed her struggles with addiction, but she did not explicitly mention her use of heroin. During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, the model, known for her extensive tattoos, revealed that some of her body art was strategically placed to conceal track marks and scars resulting from self-harm.

The singer further revealed that she had made multiple suicide attempts before enrolling in a therapeutic school in Utah.

“I was consumed by self-hatred and plagued by low self-esteem. I constantly doubted my abilities and believed that I couldn’t do anything right. It reached a point where I didn’t even think I was deserving of living,” Jackson candidly shared.

“I felt like I was losing my mind. It was a time of intense teenage angst, and I was grappling with my own mental health struggles – depression and anxiety – all on my own.”

In 2019, when rumors circulated that she had sought treatment to address her emotional well-being, Jackson dismissed the reports as media exaggerations. She expressed her frustration with the media’s tendency to sensationalize stories.

“I decided to take a break from work, social media, and my phone because it can become overwhelming at times, and we all need a break,” she shared on Instagram. She further stated, “However, I am content, in good health, and feeling better than ever!”

