Country Music Star Facing Up To 6 Years In Jail Following Weekend Arrest

As new details surface about the arrest of country music legend Jamey Johnson in Tennessee over the weekend, it appears that the singer could spend a significant amount of time in prison if authorities chose to go that route.

On Nov. 17, just outside Nashville, authorities detained Johnson for speeding and drug possession, according to various accounts.

Williamson County reportedly arrested the 49-year-old country music singer, who recently released his first new album in years, “Midnight Gasoline,” and charged him with narcotics possession and reckless driving. The court set his bond at $500,000.

“We can confirm that Jamey Johnson was arrested n Sunday, Nov. 17 in Williamson Country,” the Tennessee Highway Patrol told WTVF. “The incident is still under investigation.”

Tennessee law, according to Whiskey Riff, states that “possession of between half an ounce and 10 pounds of marijuana is a Class E felony punishable by up to one to six years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.”

The website indicates that Johnson will appear in court again on February 6, 2025, at 1 p.m.

It’s hard to think Johnson, who was released and performed at the CMAs on Wednesday night, would actually see six years… or, at any moment, for a small amount of marijuana, but this will be one to monitor.

