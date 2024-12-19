Coast Guard Apprehends 108 Migrants Close to Puerto Rico

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Dominican Republic Navy successfully intercepted three boats in the vicinity of Puerto Rico. These vessels were involved in illegal maritime migration, and a total of 108 migrants were apprehended. The joint efforts of surface and air units from these organizations led to the successful interdiction and prevention of unlawful voyages.

The Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo successfully repatriated 64 migrants from two interdictions to the Dominican Republic Navy in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, two marine units from CBP’s Caribbean Air and Marine Branch intercepted a 20-foot makeshift vessel, located 11 nautical miles west of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan quickly directed the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo to respond. Upon arriving at the scene, the crew of the cutter Isaac Mayo safely rescued 11 migrants, including nine men and a woman who claimed to be nationals of the Dominican Republic, along with another woman who claimed Haitian nationality.

On Monday, the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo was directed to a location near Mona Island, Puerto Rico, by the aircrew of a CBP Caribbean Air and Marine Branch multi-role enforcement aircraft. They had spotted a 30-foot makeshift vessel. Upon arrival, the crew of the cutter Isaac Mayo found 53 migrants, consisting of 48 men and five women, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals.

On Monday, there was a third interdiction where the aircrew of a CBP, Caribbean Air and Marine Branch, multi-role enforcement aircraft spotted a 30-foot makeshift vessel about 30 nautical miles northeast of Samana, Dominican Republic. Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan collaborated with authorities from the Dominican Republic Navy. The Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft aircrew took over from the CBP aircraft and guided a responding Dominican Republic Navy vessel to the location of the suspect vessel. Upon arrival, the crew of the Dominican Republic Navy vessel rescued 44 migrants, consisting of 39 men and 5 women who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals.

“The strong partnerships and efficient coordination between Coast Guard, CBP partners and Dominican Republic Navy authorities led to the successful interdiction of 108 migrants and their safe removal from a highly dangerous environment,” said Cmdr. Matthew Romano, Sector San Juan chief of response. “We urge anyone thinking of taking part in an unlawful irregular migration voyage to not take to the sea, these voyages are extremely dangerous and most often take place aboard grossly overloaded and unseaworthy vessels that are taking on water and have no live saving equipment. Instead seek safe, orderly and lawful migration pathways.”

Migrants who are intercepted at sea or captured on land will not be permitted to remain in the United States or any U.S. territory. Additionally, individuals who enter the country unlawfully may be deemed ineligible for parole options for legal immigration and will be sent back to their home country or the country they departed from.

The Coast Guard, in collaboration with its partners from the Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast, maintains a constant presence in the Florida Straits, the Windward Passage, the Mona Passage, and the Caribbean Sea. They utilize air, land, and sea assets as part of Operation Vigilant Sentry. The HSTF-SE employs a comprehensive approach to safeguarding lives at sea and preventing unauthorized maritime entry into the United States and its territories.

