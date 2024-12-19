Top 4+ Most Valuable Modern Quarter Coins Worth Money In millions

Collecting coins is a hobby filled with discovery and excitement, offering a glimpse into history and culture. While older coins often command high prices, modern coins can also be surprisingly valuable. Many collectors focus on Washington Quarters, a series that began in 1932. This article explores some of the most valuable modern quarters, highlighting their history, unique characteristics, and why they’re sought after by numismatists.

Defining Modern Quarters

In numismatics, the terms “vintage” and “antique” refer to coins that are at least 50 and 100 years old, respectively. By these definitions, all Washington Quarters qualify as modern coins. Over the years, their designs have evolved, making certain quarters particularly desirable due to their rarity, condition, or historical significance. Below, we delve into five standout examples of valuable modern quarters.

1. 2010 Hot Springs Arkansas NP Washington Quarter

Year: 2010

Series: America the Beautiful – National Parks and Monuments

Mint Mark: None (Philadelphia)

Grade: MS 69

Sale Price: $999 (Sold on November 15, 2012)

The America the Beautiful series celebrates iconic national parks and monuments, with the Hot Springs Quarter being one of its highlights. Released in 2010, this coin showcases a detailed depiction of the Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas. An MS 69 grade—near-perfect condition—significantly boosts its value. This particular example sold for just under $1,000, underscoring the demand for high-grade specimens from this series.

2. 1981-S Proof Deep Cameo Washington Quarter

Year: 1981

Series: Washington Quarter

Mint Mark: San Francisco

Grade: PR 70 DCAM

Sale Price: $2,530 (Sold on November 29, 2007)

Proof coins are specially minted for collectors, often displaying exceptional detail and a mirror-like finish. The 1981-S Washington Quarter in PR 70 Deep Cameo condition is a prime example. The “Deep Cameo” effect highlights the contrast between the frosted design elements and the reflective background. This combination of pristine condition and aesthetic appeal makes it a favorite among collectors, with one fetching over $2,500 at auction.

3. 1984-P Clad Type 2 Washington Quarter

Year: 1984

Series: Washington Quarter

Mint Mark: Philadelphia

Grade: MS 67

Sale Price: $1,293 (Sold on February 4, 2016)

The 1984-P Clad Type 2 Washington Quarter stands out due to its sharp details and exceptional minting quality. Graded MS 67, this business strike coin achieved a sale price of nearly $1,300. Its significance lies in its rarity at such a high grade, as most circulated coins from this era show significant wear.

4. 1963-D Silver Washington Quarter

Year: 1963

Series: Washington Quarter

Mint Mark: Denver

Grade: MS 68

Sale Price: $24,000 (Sold on August 31, 2022)

Silver Washington Quarters minted before 1965 hold intrinsic value due to their 90% silver content. The 1963-D Quarter, struck in Denver, is particularly valuable when found in near-perfect MS 68 condition. Its remarkable preservation, combined with its historical and material value, contributed to its $24,000 sale price, making it one of the most sought-after modern quarters.

5. 1999-S Delaware Proof Deep Cameo Washington Quarter

Year: 1999

Series: State Quarters – Delaware

Mint Mark: San Francisco

Grade: PR 70 DCAM

Sale Price: $1,323 (Sold on November 29, 2007)

The 1999 Delaware Quarter was part of the State Quarters program, which became one of the most popular series among collectors. In Proof Deep Cameo condition, this coin features stunning detail and clarity. The design commemorates Delaware’s role as the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, adding to its historical allure. This example’s flawless PR 70 DCAM grade drove its value to over $1,300.

The Evolution of Washington Quarters

The Washington Quarter’s obverse design—featuring George Washington’s profile—was first introduced in 1932, based on a sculpture by John Flanagan. Over time, the design has undergone subtle updates, including contributions from other artists like William Cousins and Laura Gardin Fraser. Notably, Fraser’s design, originally proposed in 1931, finally appeared on quarters in 2022 as part of the American Women Quarters program.

Why Modern Quarters Matter?

Modern quarters offer an accessible entry point for new collectors, with many coins available at reasonable prices. As seen from the examples above, certain modern quarters can reach impressive values due to factors like rarity, condition, and historical context. These coins demonstrate that even recent issues can hold significant numismatic worth, making them an exciting focus for collectors of all levels.

Whether you’re just starting your collection or looking to expand it, keeping an eye on modern quarters with unique attributes or high grades could be a rewarding endeavor. Each coin tells a story, connecting us to the past while offering the thrill of discovery.

Also Read:

THIS IS ONLY A BLOG POST FOR INFORMATION – WE DO NOT BUY, SELL, OR APPRAISE THESE ITEMS