Central American troops deployed to Haiti to strengthen efforts to restore order

Approximately 150 military police officers from Central America have recently arrived in Haiti to provide support and assistance to the government’s ongoing efforts in combating violent gangs. These criminal organizations have caused significant disruption and turmoil, greatly affecting the lives of millions of people in this Caribbean nation.

Around 75 security officers, primarily from Guatemala, were welcomed on Saturday at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince by the Kenyan commander of the UN-backed mission, which has been grappling with restoring order for several months.

“The gangs are left with only two options: either they surrender, laying down their weapons and facing justice, or they confront us on the battlefield,” stated Officer Godfrey Otunge during a welcoming ceremony. He added, “With the inclusion of the Guatemalan and El Salvador forces, the gangs will have no place to escape. We will relentlessly track them down and eliminate their stronghold.”

A group of similar size, including some forces from El Salvador, flew on a US Air Force aircraft and received a warm welcome from top Haitian officials and US Ambassador Dennis Hankins on Friday. Haiti has been witnessing an escalation in coordinated gang attacks on prisons, police stations, and the main international airport since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

Gangs allegedly have control over approximately 85% of the capital.

Gunmen carried out a shocking attack on Christmas Eve targeting a crowd eagerly awaiting the reopening of Haiti’s largest public hospital. The hospital had been closed due to previous gang violence. Tragically, the attack claimed the lives of two journalists who were covering the event and a police officer.

Before this week, around 400 security officers from Kenya led the international mission aimed at reducing the violence. Additionally, countries such as Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Benin, and Chad have pledged their personnel, although the timing of their deployment remains uncertain.

