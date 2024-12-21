Bird flu outbreak in Texas, particularly in Houston and Galveston regions

If you’re looking to make a New Year’s resolution to relocate to a safe Houston-area suburb in 2025, then Pearland is the perfect choice.

According to a recent study conducted by personal finance advisors MoneyGeek, Pearland has been ranked as the 13th safest city in America for 2025. To determine the cost of crime in 292 U.S. cities with populations over 100,000 residents, the experts at MoneyGeek analyzed the most recent FBI crime statistics from 2023.

In 2023, the estimated cost of crime per resident in this Houston suburb amounted to $471, according to the study’s calculation of the “societal cost of crime.”

The crime cost per capita in Pearland is significantly lower than the national average, which was $2,178 per resident.

According to the report, Pearland had the 11th lowest rate of violent crime in 2023. With only 106 crimes committed for every 100,000 residents, the city demonstrated a commendable level of safety.

In terms of property crime rate, the city didn’t perform as well, with a total of 1,669 property crimes committed per 100,000 residents in 2023. This ranked the city as the 68th lowest rate out of all 292 U.S. cities.

Pearland residents can take comfort in the fact that their city boasts a property crime rate that is comparatively better than many other places across the country. While there is room for improvement, it is worth noting that Pearland’s crime rate is still significantly lower than Oakland, California, which holds the unfortunate distinction of having the highest property crime rate in the nation. In Oakland, a staggering 10,117 crimes are committed per 100,000 residents.

Finally, MoneyGeek calculated the total cost of crime for each city. The study defines this as the economic losses associated with crime and its impact on society, both at the individual and community level, measured in millions of dollars.

Pearland ranked seventh in terms of total crime cost, with the amount being less than $60 million in 2023.

Tulane University associate professor of political science, Geoffrey T. Dancy, cautions against drawing conclusions about a city solely based on its crime rates, despite the alarming statistics.

In the report, Dancy highlighted the fact that we live in a society characterized by inequality. He pointed out that one often overlooked aspect of this inequality is the uneven distribution of participation in the politics of safety. It is observed that those who are objectively safe tend to harbor a fear of crime and support counterproductive policies. On the other hand, those who are actually victimized by crime and experience the terror of gun violence bear the brunt of these circumstances but their voices are seldom heard.

The Dallas suburb of Frisco came close to securing the second spot on the list as one of the safest cities in America, with a crime cost per capita of $287. The report also identified several other safe cities in Texas, including Plano at No. 18, Sugar Land at No. 20, McKinney at No. 22, Round Rock at No. 26, Grand Prairie at No. 42, and League City at No. 48.

Here is a list of the top 10 safest cities in America for 2025:

No. 1 – Ramapo Town, New York No. 2 – Frisco, Texas No. 3 – Irvine, California No. 4 – Fishers, Indiana No. 5 – Lakewood Township, New Jersey No. 6 – Cary, North Carolina No. 7 – Pembroke Pines, Florida No. 8 – Elk Grove, California No. 9 – Surprise, Arizona No. 10 – Sterling Heights, Michigan



The study focused on determining the rates of violent crimes and property crimes per 100,000 residents. Violent crimes included murders, non-negligent manslaughters, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults. Property crimes were defined as rates of burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft offenses.

