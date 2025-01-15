Biden’s lax border policies have facilitated the entry of terrorists and compromised American safety

Lesson one: Chaos serves as an opportune moment for terrorists to exploit.

The threat has been escalating within our borders due to the chaos unfolding at the border. President Joe Biden’s deliberate actions to dismantle border security and loosen legal immigration have created an environment that terrorist organizations like Hamas or the Islamic State group could only fantasize about.

When Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and caused turmoil in Gaza and the surrounding area, Biden’s reaction was to contemplate granting asylum to Palestinians. This move could potentially enable Hamas to infiltrate our nation with refugees. It is widely known that Hamas exploits migration chaos and open borders to implant their fighters in foreign countries, and I firmly believe that they have managed to establish sleeper cells within the United States.

When Biden assumed office in January 2021, he wasted no time in signing executive orders that dismantled the secure border inherited from the previous Trump administration. Consequently, while Biden spent his presidency going on numerous vacations, millions of migrants entered our country through the southern border without proper vetting over the past four years. Border Patrol officials have encountered hundreds of terrorist suspects attempting to cross the border, excluding those who managed to enter undetected.

President-elect Donald Trump has made a commitment to ensuring border security, and Congress is ready to support this endeavor. While closing the border may seem like a straightforward task, the real challenge lies in identifying and eliminating any potential terrorist threats.

Lesson two: Terrorists exhibit a high level of patience and meticulously plan their attacks on vulnerable targets during unforeseen moments.

The stage is set for yet another catastrophic tragedy. The Department of Homeland Security has uncovered a network of human smugglers affiliated with the Islamic State group, responsible for illegally bringing in more than 400 migrants from Central Asia and other regions. Shockingly, only 150 of these individuals have been apprehended so far. Additionally, in June 2024, law enforcement arrested six individuals believed to have connections with the Islamic State group in a coordinated operation across New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.

The Biden administration has been neglecting its responsibilities despite repeated attempts from Congress to rectify its errors. In fact, House Republicans successfully passed H.R. 2, which stands as the most comprehensive border security bill in history.

We cannot predict when and where their next attack will occur, but we can be certain that they will persist in their efforts indefinitely. To safeguard our border, President Trump must have the necessary resources in place, as well as his trusted national security A-team, which includes Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary, and Kash Patel as FBI director. It is imperative that the Senate confirms these individuals on the very first day.

We can expect these potentially deadly attackers to strike soon. Fortunately, Inauguration Day is just around the corner. In Trump’s first term, he effectively eliminated the Islamic State group and brought the border crisis under control. Our enemies were afraid of us, our adversaries held us in high regard, and potential terrorists knew that an attack on America meant certain death. Monday cannot arrive soon enough.

Ryan Zinke, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer and former interior secretary under President Donald Trump, currently serves as a representative for Montana’s 1st Congressional District.

