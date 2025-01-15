In a recent press release, it was announced that a new and highly anticipated product will be hitting the market soon. The company behind this innovative creation is excited to share the news with the public. This groundbreaking product is expected to revolutionize the way people go about their daily lives.

Keith Octavio Rodriguez Padilla, a prolific firearms trafficker, received a sentence of 19.5 years in federal court today. He was found guilty of supplying weapons and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition to the Sinaloa Cartel.

This case is part of an ongoing investigation that targets the Valenzuela Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO). The Valenzuela TCO, a significant component of the Sinaloa Cartel, played a major role in importing cocaine into the United States. They sourced not only cocaine but also other controlled substances like fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana from South America and Mexico. The TCO used commercial trucking companies to transport these drugs to various locations along the U.S.-Mexico border, smuggled them into the country, and distributed them throughout the United States. Additionally, the TCO was involved in smuggling the profits from their drug trafficking activities back to their leadership in Mexico.

Throughout 2020, court records reveal that the Valenzuela TCO, including one of its leaders, Jorge Alberto Valenzuela Valenzuela, was involved in a violent confrontation with another faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, led by Ivan Archivaldo Guzman-Salazar. Tragically, Gabriel Valenzuela-Valenzuela, the former leader of the Valenzuela TCO and Jorge’s brother, lost his life during this conflict. In response, the Valenzuela TCO took steps to obtain a significant amount of firearms, ammunition, tactical gear, armored vehicles, and ballistic vests. Many of these items were procured from the United States and covertly smuggled into Mexico through various arms trafficking networks.

During the multi-year investigation, agents discovered that Keith Octavio Rodriguez Padilla was involved in the trafficking and brokering of firearms and ammunition for the TCO. Together with his co-conspirators, Rodriguez Padilla collaborated with high-ranking members of the organization to provide a wide range of firearms to the TCO. These firearms included powerful .50 caliber rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, assault-style rifles such as AK-47s, AR-15s, FN SCARs, as well as handguns. Additionally, Rodriguez Padilla and his associates supplied the TCO with tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition. Some of these weapons and ammunition were obtained within the United States, specifically from California, Arizona, and Nevada, and then smuggled into Mexico through the Ports of Entry in San Diego and Arizona.

In an operation conducted on November 20, 2020, agents from the DEA and HSI kept a close watch on a commercial truck yard run by the Valenzuela TCO in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego. After obtaining a search warrant, the agents carried out a thorough search of the premises. The search yielded remarkable results, with approximately $3,078,880 in cash, 685 kilograms of cocaine, 24 kilograms of fentanyl, and a pickup truck equipped with a trap gas tank that occupied half the truck bed being confiscated. The truck yard housed several tractor-trailers and various other vehicles. During the search, agents discovered around 20,000 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition and 427 ballistic plate carriers inside one of the trailers. Additionally, they found 1,000 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition and 104 magazines for .50 caliber ammunition. It was revealed that Rodriguez Padilla had purchased the .50 caliber ammunition on behalf of the TCO.

So far, this ongoing inquiry has led to the filing of charges against 109 individuals. As a result, law enforcement has successfully confiscated approximately 2,000 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl. In addition to this, they have also seized over $16 million in cash, along with an impressive collection of 21,000 rounds of ammunition.

U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath emphasized the significant impact of guns and ammunition smuggling in Mexico, as it directly supports cartels and gives power to drug traffickers. She highlighted the ongoing efforts to dismantle this infrastructure and convey a strong message: the Department of Justice (DOJ) is committed to prosecuting all aspects of cartel operations, including drug importation, money laundering, and arms trafficking. This comprehensive approach aims to combat the devastating consequences of these criminal activities on both sides of the border.

Shawn Gibson, the Special Agent in Charge of HSI San Diego, expressed his satisfaction with today’s sentencing, emphasizing the dedication and cooperation that led to this outcome. He commended the joint efforts of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other law enforcement agencies, stating that this extensive investigation serves as a testament to their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation and communities from the perils of illegal firearms trafficking. Gibson further affirmed their relentless pursuit to disrupt and bring to justice drug trafficking organizations.

According to DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian Clark, weapons trafficking plays a significant role in fueling drug-related violence. He emphasizes that the Sinaloa cartel’s business model is based on money and greed, and Padilla, by trafficking firearms, has provided them with a lifeline. The DEA remains committed to relentlessly pursuing the Sinaloa Cartel and all individuals involved in facilitating drug-related violence. Agent Clark highlights the importance of strong relationships between law enforcement agencies in their joint efforts to save lives.

FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Travis Holland expressed his appreciation for the extensive efforts and collaboration of various law enforcement agencies in dismantling violent transnational criminal organizations. He emphasized the significance of the multi-year investigation and the resulting lengthy federal prison sentence as a strong message to Cartels and their associates that justice will be served. The FBI will continue to leverage the collective strength of federal, state, and local law enforcement to combat these criminal enterprises.

Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher of the IRS Criminal Investigation, Los Angeles Field Office, emphasized the significance of Mr. Padilla’s involvement in trafficking weapons and ammunition. Not only did it fuel violence among cartel organizations, but it also posed a direct threat to American citizens by enabling the smuggling of dangerous drugs into the United States. Agent Hatcher highlighted that this sentencing serves as a testament to the success of well-coordinated investigations and the effectiveness of collaborative efforts. Safeguarding the well-being of American citizens remains the top priority for law enforcement agencies, and IRS-CI takes pride in being a valuable partner in this crucial investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew J. Sutton and Mikaela Weber are handling the prosecution of this case.

This prosecution forms part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Strike Force Initiative. Under this initiative, permanent multi-agency task force teams are established, allowing agents from different agencies to work together in the same location. This collaborative approach facilitates intelligence-driven operations that span multiple jurisdictions, aiming to disrupt and dismantle major drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations.

