Hudson Valley Press Reports on Significant Bust of Cocaine and Fentanyl Trafficking in the Region

The New York Attorney General, Letitia James, made an announcement on Thursday regarding the arrests and indictments of seven members involved in a narcotics trafficking network. The network was found to be illegally selling cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, and Westchester counties. The indictment, consisting of 155 charges, accuses Shamique Delaine, Jonte Hatcher, Romell Hearn, Nicole Kane, Daquan Killian, and Dwan Scafe of conspiracy and trafficking of cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Additionally, Damian Cunningham, the seventh defendant, is charged with trafficking cocaine. During the investigation, which was led by the Office of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF), law enforcement seized over 10,500 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl valued at around $75,000, as well as more than eight kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately $200,000. The operation also resulted in the confiscation of three firearms, including a ghost gun, and $14,000 in cash.

“Counterfeit opioids laced with deadly doses of fentanyl pose a serious danger to the residents of New York,” Attorney General James emphasized. She further stated, “Through our investigation, we successfully dismantled a drug trafficking network that was responsible for the large-scale distribution of hazardous narcotics across the Hudson Valley, an area greatly affected by the opioid crisis. My office remains steadfast in its commitment to combat this crisis comprehensively, and I express my gratitude to the New York State Police for their collaboration and dedicated efforts in removing dangerous drugs and firearms from our communities.”

The takedown occurred after a year-long collaborative investigation conducted by OCTF and the New York State Police’s (NYSP) Special Investigations Unit – Hudson Valley (SIU-HV) and Troop K – Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (K-VGNET). The investigation involved various tactics, such as controlled narcotics and firearm purchase operations, extensive physical and covert surveillance, authorized wiretapping of cell phones, analysis of electronic evidence including cell phone communications, and other standard investigative methods.

Throughout the investigation, it was discovered that the defendants and their accomplices employed coded and cryptic language in an attempt to conceal their illegal actions. They commonly referred to the counterfeit oxycodone pills as “blues” and utilized the term “soft” as a code word for cocaine. This use of coded terminology was observed through both traditional investigative methods and electronic surveillance.

Nicole Kane was the focus of the investigation as she engaged in the purchase of cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Her intention was to distribute these illicit substances, and she obtained them from Daquan Killian, Romell Hearn, and Jonte Hatcher. Kane carried out her sales activities from her residence in Highland, New York. She would obtain the counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl from Killian’s residence and occasionally from the Price Chopper Supermarket located in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Hearn, on the other hand, sold both cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone pills in Poughkeepsie, including at the parking lot of a local AutoZone.

Hatcher was involved in the illicit trade of cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone in Poughkeepsie, as well as in the vicinity of the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.

The investigation uncovered that Hearn and Dwan Scafe collaborated from a stash house in Poughkeepsie to possess, store, supply, and distribute cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in Dutchess County. In March of 2024, Scafe sold Damian Cunningham a kilogram of cocaine, which the police seized during a car stop in Westchester County. In May 2024, when search warrants were executed in Poughkeepsie, law enforcement seized a loaded firearm, a high-capacity magazine, and an additional six kilograms of cocaine from Hearn and Scafe. Furthermore, during search warrant executions in August 2024, a loaded firearm and approximately 450 grams of cocaine were seized from Hatcher and Shamique Delaine. The investigation also recovered a Polymer 80 ghost gun, which was sold by Kane.

During the investigation into the narcotics trafficking network, law enforcement officers were able to uncover and seize a significant amount of illegal substances and related items. This included over eight kilograms of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of around $200,000. Additionally, they discovered over 10,500 counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, valued at approximately $75,000. The operation also led to the confiscation of three illegal firearms, including one ghost gun, and two high-capacity magazines. In addition to the drugs and weapons, authorities found drug paraphernalia such as scales, ziplock bags, and other packaging materials commonly used in the distribution of narcotics. Finally, a sum of approximately $14,000 in cash was also seized as part of the operation.

A total of 155 counts of indictments have been unsealed today by Judge Edward McLoughlin of the Dutchess County Court. These charges include various felony narcotics offenses, such as Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First and Second Degrees, which are considered class A felonies. The maximum sentences for these offenses are 24 years incarceration and 14 years incarceration, respectively. Additionally, the defendants Hatcher, Kane, Hearn, and Scafe are facing charges of Conspiracy to commit these crimes. Hatcher, Kane, Hearn, and Scafe are also charged with firearms offenses, including Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, which is classified as a class C violent felony. Furthermore, Hearn and Scafe are charged with Operating as Major Traffickers, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“State Police Superintendent Steven G. James emphasized that the arrests made today are a crucial part of an assertive approach to combat the influx of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and other hazardous narcotics in communities across the state. He further stated that the State Police will persistently collaborate with local law enforcement agencies and the Attorney General’s Office to dismantle these unlawful operations and ensure that those responsible face the consequences of their actions.”

The defendants are considered innocent unless proven guilty, as the charges against them are only accusations.

