Biden pledges full federal funding for fire response costs in Southern California

In a significant move, President Biden declared on Thursday that the federal government will fully cover the expenses related to disaster response for the next six months in response to the devastating wildfires ravaging communities in the greater Los Angeles region. Additionally, the president expressed his intention to seek additional funding from Congress to provide further assistance.

During a briefing on the fires, President Biden spoke from the White House and announced that federal funding will be allocated to cover various aspects such as debris removal, temporary shelters, and payment for first responders. He emphasized his commitment to providing all available federal resources to Southern California, including the deployment of 400 federal firefighters and 30 federal firefighting planes, along with other valuable assets.

“I made it clear to the governor and local officials that they should spare no expense,” Mr. Biden emphasized, describing the extent of the damage as “catastrophic.”

The federal government’s disaster response coverage for the next 180 days has been raised to 100%, which is an increase from the previous allocation of 75%, as announced by the president. This exceeds the 90% originally requested by California Governor Gavin Newsom. It is anticipated that the damage caused by these fires will make it one of the costliest disasters in California’s history. Currently, three fires are still ongoing, leading to the evacuation of 179,000 individuals from their homes.

Congress might have to consider passing additional funding to support the rebuilding efforts, and the president called on Congress to take action.

“I am currently making a direct appeal to the United States Congress,” he declared.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been collaborating with displaced residents to provide them with essential items, including baby food. The president emphasized the commitment of the federal government to support the affected individuals in their recovery and eventual reconstruction efforts.

“We stand by your side,” expressed Mr. Biden. “We are here to support you. You are true heroes, firefighters and first responders.”

Top officials from the Biden administration have expressed their primary concern, apart from the immediate threats to life and safety, regarding the mental health burden that this catastrophe is imposing on the affected individuals.

Vice President Kamala Harris described the damage caused by the evacuation of her neighborhood in Southern California as “apocalyptic.” According to her press secretary, nobody was present at her residence when the evacuation took place.

“We are eagerly anticipating the direction the wind will take,” she expressed.

According to the president, he has a relative residing in the impacted region who informed him that over 200 houses in the community have been destroyed by the fire. However, the president did not disclose the identity of this family member.

Multiple fires have claimed the lives of at least five individuals, decimating homes and leaving a trail of destruction in their path. The most significant fire, known as the Palisades fire, rages along the coast, while another fire in Pasadena wreaks havoc further inland.

More than 1,300 structures have been engulfed in flames, while an alarming 60,000 structures remain under threat as the wildfires continue to rage through densely populated and affluent neighborhoods in Southern California.

Mr. Biden’s scheduled speech in Thermal, California, earlier this week had to be canceled due to strong winds. However, he was still able to receive a briefing on the fires while he was in California. In order to prioritize the federal response to the blazes, the president made the decision to cancel his trip to Italy, where he was supposed to meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The president has given his approval to Newsom’s request for a major disaster declaration, thereby unlocking federal resources to aid in the response efforts.

The White House announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Forest Service has deployed air tankers and federal firefighting helicopters to tackle the fires. Additionally, dozens of fire engines have been strategically positioned by the Forest Service. The Pentagon has also prepared firefighting personnel and resources. The fires have been exacerbated by hurricane-force Santa Ana winds, dry conditions, and limited water supply. The high winds are expected to persist until Friday.

On Thursday, the president received a briefing on the current status of the fires and the actions taken to respond to them. This update was provided prior to the funeral of the late President Jimmy Carter.

When questioned about his belief in whether the next administration will provide the necessary aid to California, the president responded with a heartfelt sentiment, saying, “I sincerely hope and pray that they will.”

