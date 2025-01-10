New York Inmate Reportedly Assaulted in ‘George Floyd Challenge’

James Barton, a man currently serving time at the Mid-State Correctional Facility, has filed a lawsuit.

According to a report from Democrat and Chronicle, two corrections officers from New York state have been accused of taking part in a disturbing act known as the “George Floyd Challenge.” This cruel act resulted in severe injuries to an inmate.

James Barton, an inmate at the Mid-State Correctional Facility, has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was choked in April 2023 by correction officers Michael Williams and Rohail Khan. The two officers have since pleaded guilty to assault charges in federal court.

According to the civil litigation, Barton claims that he was physically assaulted when he overheard an officer saying, “Let’s give him the George Floyd challenge,” shortly after midnight.

As he found himself in a chokehold, the assailants proceeded to deliver blows and kicks to him.

In May 2020, a white police officer murdered Floyd by pinning him down on the neck with his knee for nine minutes. This tragic incident gained widespread attention and ignited the Black Lives Matter movement. People across the nation took to the streets in protest, highlighting the issue of police brutality against Black individuals.

According to Barton’s lawyer, Andrew Plasse, the incident was unexpected and without any prior provocation. Barton was abruptly awakened and escorted to a hallway outside his unit.

According to an officer, they reportedly instructed individuals to hold their ID against the wall using their right pinky and emphasized that if the ID fell, it would result in dire consequences.

Law & Crime reports that Barton, who has been incarcerated since 2008 for sexually assaulting a child, is requesting $10 million in compensation. He claims that one of the officers falsely accused him of raping a woman.

After conducting an investigation, the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) forwarded the findings to the labor relations division for further action. Additionally, the department provided support to federal prosecutors in building the case for potential criminal prosecution.

DOCCS officials stated that they have taken disciplinary action, resulting in the termination of certain staff members. Additionally, two individuals have been convicted of federal crimes thus far.

In recent months, New York’s prison system has faced numerous accusations. One noteworthy incident occurred in December 2023 when Robert Brooks was fatally beaten by corrections officers at Marcy Correctional Facility, located approximately one mile from Mid-State in Oneida County. The officers involved were wearing body cameras, and the incident was recorded.

Reference Article