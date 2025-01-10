France calls on EU to take a strong stance against Musk’s political remarks as the bloc faces difficulties in responding

France is calling on the European Union to take stronger action in using its laws to protect itself from external interference. Meanwhile, Spain’s prime minister criticized Elon Musk for his recent remarks on European politics.

The European Union is currently facing the challenge of how to address the posts made by Musk on his social media platform X. These posts have been highly critical of elected leaders and have caused a great deal of concern throughout Europe.

The world’s richest man and an ally of many, Elon Musk, has raised concerns among certain individuals.

The impact of right-wing populist parties on the political mainstream is particularly evident in capital cities.

Musk’s endorsement of anti-immigration and anti-Islamic views has garnered significant attention and controversy.

European leaders are particularly concerned about the rise of right-wing extremists in Germany, who have been labeled as such by the country’s security services. This comes at a crucial time, as Germany is preparing for a parliamentary election in February.

European governments are urging the European Commission to utilize its legal tools to address Musk’s perceived interference.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed his view on the European Commission’s role in protecting the unique space of the European Union. He stated, “Either the European Commission applies the existing laws with firmness to safeguard our unique space, or it should consider delegating this responsibility to EU member states.” This statement highlights the importance of enforcing regulations to protect the EU’s distinct characteristics.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made a pointed remark on Wednesday, accusing Musk of undermining democracy, although he did not explicitly mention him by name.

The EU’s willingness to confront Musk head-on and risk antagonizing the incoming Trump administration is being tested, along with the effectiveness of the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA regulates the operations of social media platforms in the EU.

It is unclear whether Musk is acting on his own or with Trump’s approval. Musk, who is expected to serve as an external advisor in the Trump administration, has not made his intentions explicit.

According to diplomats, the bloc needs to exercise caution due to Trump’s previous unpredictability during his first term. They also mentioned that it is premature to have an open conversation about the matter with Trump or Musk, as Trump has not yet taken office. His inauguration is scheduled for January 20th.

According to a spokesperson from the Commission, they stated this week that the DSA has been successful in addressing the risks presented by major social media platforms. They also mentioned that the decision was made not to directly respond to Musk’s tweets and contribute to the ongoing debate.

He will host a conversation with AfD head Alice Weidel, using his platform to amplify her voice. This comes despite criticism that he is an “incompetent fool” who should resign following a deadly car-ramming attack in Germany last month.

Scholz has urged for a calm response, stating “Don’t engage with the troll,” in an interview with German weekly Stern on Jan. 4.

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Musk this week.

“Who would have imagined, a decade ago, that the owner of one of the largest social networks worldwide could potentially influence elections, even in a country like Germany?” he pondered.

Britain’s decision to exit the European Union has positioned it outside the EU, leading the country to foster a “special relationship” with the United States. Nevertheless, Elon Musk has consistently expressed his disapproval of this move.

The government, led by Prime Minister Johnson, has faced numerous challenges, including a child sex abuse scandal that occurred more than a decade ago.

Musk actively supported Trump and the Republican Party during the U.S. election campaign by contributing a significant amount of $200 million (193.82 million euros) and leveraging his social media platform.

Senior EU officials admit that Musk’s remarks on the politics of the region pose a challenge. However, they maintain that the DSA is a strong and effective tool to address this challenge.

According to European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, Michael McGrath, the DSA safeguards the freedom of expression online as a fundamental goal. McGrath emphasized that Elon Musk has the liberty to express his viewpoints both online and offline in the EU, as long as it is within the limits of the law.

The European Commission has been investigating X’s compliance with the DSA for more than a year. McGrath emphasized that platforms like X are responsible for clarifying how they maintain a balance between freedom of speech and the potential risks associated with inciting hate or electoral interference.

The commissioner emphasized that the DSA enforcement team maintains close communication with both the German independent regulator and the Irish regulator, as X is established in the EU.

The DSA board, consisting of coordinators from all 27 member states, will convene on January 24th to discuss a potential response.

