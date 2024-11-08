Arizona residents found with 40K fentanyl pills in Utah are facing charges

Two Arizona residents detained in late October for allegedly possessing 40,000 fentanyl tablets in a Salt Lake City hotel are now facing federal charges.

The FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force arrested Dominic Jared Arias Aceves, 22, and Cristo Alexander Urias Salazar, 32, on Monday, Oct. 21.

The drug seizure occurred as the FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into an undisclosed drug trafficking group that is allegedly distributing massive amounts of narcotics throughout Utah.

Reference Article