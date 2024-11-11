An Ohio guy has been arrested for allegedly soliciting teenagers in Illinois

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has announced their involvement in the arrest of an Ohio man who allegedly traveled across state lines to meet two teenagers on Friday.

Sheriff Jack Harlan reports that the Knox County Jail arrested Ryan Loveless, 38, on four counts of indecent solicitation of a juvenile, two counts of traveling to meet a child, and two counts of grooming.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Loveless allegedly communicated with a 15- and 16-year-old from Knox County and planned to meet them at a hotel in Danville, Illinois, for sexual intercourse.

Detectives discovered that Loveless hired a hotel room and told the teenagers to enter through a side door.

After gathering the necessary information, the Knox County State Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Loveless.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office contacted both the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office and the Danville Police Department. On Friday, they found Loveless in the hotel parking lot and arrested him.

A purported lack of a babysitter led to Loveless’ arrest while carrying a newborn. After a medical assessment, Loveless returned the infant to the family without any injuries.

Sheriff Harlan asks parents to be alert about their children’s social media accounts and who may be talking with them through them.

