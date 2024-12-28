Man Allegedly Steals Over $6K Worth of Sunglasses From New York State Chain Store

A man in New York state allegedly stole merchandise worth over six thousand dollars from a leading hunting and outdoors chain store during the fall season. According to NY Upstate, surveillance footage captured the suspect taking the items from the store without making any payment and discreetly placing them inside a bag.

According to Upstate New York, officials have revealed that the suspect had a specific item in mind during the incident. After several months of investigation and collaboration between agencies, the suspect has finally been apprehended.

Man Allegedly Stole Over $6K With of Sunglasses From New York State Chain Store

A man was apprehended on Monday by the Utica Police Department for allegedly stealing more than thirty pairs of sunglasses from a Bass Pro Shops store in Utica on October 21.

According to NY Upstate, a 47-year-old man from Utica was caught on surveillance video. The footage shows him grabbing pairs of sunglasses worth almost $6,300 and placing them in a bag. He then left the store without making any payment.

The suspect has been charged with third-degree grand larceny, which is a felony, according to the police. In addition, the suspect had a warrant for second-degree harassment.

New York State Man Arrested For Crapping On Lobby Floor In Police Station

In 2022, a poor individual had the unfortunate job of cleaning up a repulsive mess in the vestibule of a police station lobby. Just imagine having to deal with something like that at your workplace.

There isn’t a lot of information available at the moment, but the result was quite unpleasant. A man from New York state is now being accused of urinating in a public place, and to make matters worse, it allegedly took place inside a police station. It’s safe to say that this was not the smartest decision on their part.

According to WKTV, a 35-year-old individual was apprehended after being caught urinating and defecating inside the lobby of a police station at around 12:15 PM on Tuesday. Police promptly arrested the individual and escorted them to the booking area of the station.

Fortunately, the police didn’t have to transport him very far since they were already inside the police station where they work when this clown chose to defecate on the floor.

The suspect faces charges of disorderly conduct and exposing themselves.

