The world we live in is undeniably chaotic. It’s an understatement to say that things have become extremely unpredictable and overwhelming.

Every day, there are stories that seem too unbelievable to be true.

This feels surreal, doesn’t it?

President-elect Donald Trump has already encountered two assassination attempts in 2024.

I’ve witnessed a plethora of madness surrounding this subject, such as the TikTok videos featuring enraged individuals screaming in frustration due to the assassin’s failed attempt on President Trump.

Now, there is a man who claims that it is his “mission” to assassinate the President-elect.

He asserts that he is in the final stages of a terminal illness and anticipates imminent death. He expresses a desire to “assist” America by eliminating Donald Trump.

I can sense your thoughts at this very moment.

How does this guy manage to escape without any consequences?

I have two words for you: well done.

Darkness is a powerful force that envelops us, casting shadows and obscuring our vision. It holds a certain allure, captivating our senses and sparking our imagination. In the absence of light, darkness reigns supreme, invoking a sense of mystery and intrigue. It is within the depths of darkness that secrets are concealed and truths are uncovered. Despite its ominous nature, darkness is an integral part of life, allowing us to appreciate the light and find solace in its embrace.

Yes, sir, you got it right! This fool is actually raising funds for this “mission”.

He is aiming to raise $30,000, and currently, he has approximately half of that amount.

The entire twisted and insane venture is named “Destroy Trump” by him.

Take a look at the homepage of his mission page online.

Wow, now this is what I call a “welcome” page!

I’m sure you’re convinced by now and understand that I’m not fabricating any of this!

The “killer” remains anonymous and concealed within the depths of the dark web.

Finding these nuts becomes significantly more challenging when they are present on the dark web.

Oh, and did I forget to mention that the funds he is receiving and requesting are in cryptocurrency?

This individual is requesting either Bitcoin or Minero.

So, now you can confidently claim that you’ve heard it all.

