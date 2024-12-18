Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $825 Million: Your Chance to Win Big, Don’t Miss Friday’s Drawing

West Alabama Watchman – As the holiday season approaches, one lucky individual could celebrate with an incredible $825 million Mega Millions jackpot, set for the next drawing on Friday. However, with the odds stacked sky-high, many hopeful players will vie for the chance to win one of the largest prizes in Mega Millions history.

Jackpot Rolls Over After No Winner on Tuesday

The jackpot climbed to $825 million after no ticket matched all six winning numbers during Tuesday’s $740 million drawing. This roll-over marks months of growing excitement, as the Mega Millions jackpot has been steadily increasing since its last win on September 10, which saw a jackpot of $810 million. Typically, winners choose the cash, according to CBS News.

The estimated jackpot cash prize for the Dec. 20 drawing is $382.2 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Two Payment Options for the Winner

The winner of Friday’s drawing will have two ways to claim their life-changing prize. The first option is to receive the full amount as an annuity, with an initial payment followed by 29 annual installments. Alternatively, the more popular option is a one-time lump sum, estimated at $382.2 million before taxes.

A Record-Breaking December Jackpot?

If Friday’s jackpot is claimed by a single winner, it will not only be the largest prize ever awarded in December but also the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. In the event of multiple winners, the prize will be divided among them.

What Happens If No One Wins on Friday?

If no ticket hits the jackpot on Friday, the prize will roll over yet again, with the next drawing scheduled for Christmas Eve. Historically, December has been a lucky month for the Mega Millions game, with 13 jackpots awarded since the game’s inception in 2002. However, no winner has ever struck gold on Christmas Day, despite there being six drawings on December 25 in the past.

The Odds Are Astronomically Slim

Although many dream of winning millions, the odds of matching all five numbers plus the Mega Ball are an astonishing 1 in 302,575,350. These long odds mean most players will lose, but the allure of the jackpot continues to drive record ticket sales.

A Holiday Jackpot to Remember

Whether the prize is claimed or continues to grow, the $825 million Mega Millions jackpot is captivating attention as the holiday season unfolds. For now, hopeful players can dream big, even if the odds suggest a win remains elusive.

