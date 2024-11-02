SC Gov. McMaster directs flags to be lowered in honor of former NAACP president Lonnie Randolph funeral

Posted by Jan McDonald November 2, 2024

Governor Henry McMaster has issued an order to lower the flags at the State Capitol to half-staff as a tribute to the late Lonnie Randolph, Ph.D.

On Friday, November 1, the day of Randolph’s funeral, officials ordered the lowering of flags from dawn to sunset.

Randolph, a civil rights leader and former president of the South Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), passed away on October 20.

L. Oveta Glover, the current NAACP president, announced his passing.

Randolph played a crucial role in the removal of the Confederate flag from the state house and served as the state NAACP leader for more than 14 years.

Randolph’s funeral is scheduled to take place at Brookland Baptist Church at noon, as announced by Leevy’s Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to pay tribute to him are kindly requested to send memorials to the Lonnie Randolph Endowment Fund at Benedict College.

