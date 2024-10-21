Alabama Man Receives Sentence for Selling Lethal $80 Pill to Teen

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug that destroys lives and devastates families,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Davidson. “This case is a devastating example of the drug’s impact on communities right here in the Middle District of Alabama. My office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of anyone who sells these lethal medicines.”

According to Drug Use Alabama, opioid-related overdose deaths increased from 414 in 2019 to 611 in 2020.

On October 10, 2024, a federal judge in Alabama sentenced 23-year-old Jay Quan Adams, a local resident, to 144 months (12 years) in federal prison, as announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Kevin Davidson and Special Agent in Charge Steven Hofer of the DEA’s New Orleans Field Division.

The case originates from a terrible occurrence on March 26, 2021, when officials arrived at an Auburn home to find a youngster unresponsive. The teen died after unintentionally eating a fentanyl-laced tablet. Investigators determined that the victim had paid Adams $80 for the drug the night before, when he visited his Auburn home. Three days later, on March 29, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Adams’ house, discovering many fentanyl-laced pills. During a plea hearing on May 15, 2024, Adams admitted to possessing the drugs with the intent to distribute them.

Because this is a federal case, Adams must complete the entire 12-year sentence.

