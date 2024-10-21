Alabama Woman Receives Sentence For Illegally Using Deceased Person’s Identity To Buy A Car

“Financial fraud and identity theft cost victims billions of dollars every year,” said Acting United States Attorney Davidson. “Criminals will utilize whatever information they can get to carry out their plans and line their own pockets. I encourage everyone to remain careful by examining their accounts and credit reports on a regular basis for strange activity. If you notice anything questionable, report it to the proper banking institution and law enforcement.”

On October 16, 2024, a federal judge sentenced Heaven Noretta Robinson, a 32-year-old Alabama resident, to 57 months in prison. This sentence came as a result of her participation in a scheme to fraudulently add her name to credit card accounts and steal the identity of a deceased man. Robinson used this stolen identity to purchase a vehicle. The announcement of the sentencing was made by Acting United States Attorney Kevin Davidson and U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge Scott Fix of the Postal Inspection Service’s Houston Division.

Details of the Fraudulent Scheme

Court records show that Robinson engaged in fraudulent activities from February to October 2022. Throughout this period, she unlawfully accessed bank and credit card accounts belonging to others without their consent. After gaining access, she proceeded to add herself to the accounts and requested new credit cards to be sent to her address. Subsequently, she utilized these cards to make personal purchases at different retail stores.

In addition to the credit card fraud, Robinson acknowledged to using a deceased man’s name to co-sign a car loan. On September 17, 2022, she submitted the stolen identity to a Montgomery vehicle dealership, stating that it belonged to her uncle. The loan was accepted, but the deceased’s family was unaware of the ruse and had never allowed Robinson’s use of his information.

Robinson, in the end, admitted her guilt and pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft on July 3, 2024. Along with a prison sentence of 57 months, she has been mandated to pay a restitution amount of $33,550.93 to her victims. Furthermore, after her release, she will be under supervision for three years. It is important to note that there is no parole in the federal system, so Robinson is obligated to serve the entirety of her sentence.

