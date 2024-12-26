Former Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Dies by Suicide Following Detention on Suspicion of Sending Harmful Matters To A Minor

Posted by Jan McDonald December 26, 2024

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who resigned after being arrested on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor and soliciting sex from a minor committed suicide on Friday, December 20.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Death Register states that Anthony Michael Russo, 52, committed suicide at his house near Running Springs.

On December 11, the Coordinated Custody Management Unit of the Corrections Division arrested Russo. The Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau received information the day before the arrest that Russo was committing probable offenses. An investigator acting as a 15-year-old juvenile chatted online with Russo, who sent obscene material and expressed a desire to meet with the minor for sexual purposes. The Sheriff’s Office said that Russo resigned upon his arrest.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement to KESQ, saying, “We extend our condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss.”

Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.