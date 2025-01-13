Accused USPS Killer Caught in Brawl and Robbery in East Harlem Prior to Stabbing

Caught on video brawling in Upper Manhattan last spring, the individual who allegedly stabbed a USPS worker to death during a dispute in a Harlem deli last week is being referred to as a maniac.

In the video, it can be seen that the initial assailant forcefully pulls Cruz’s hair and snatches her purse, before nonchalantly walking away.

In the video shared on X by the account New York Sh–ty, a bystander can be heard passionately pleading, “Hey, please don’t harm that individual, my friend!”

According to the police, a violent robbery took place at the intersection on June 12. Jonathan Duran, 37, and Rysuan Braxton, 34, were arrested for second-degree robbery. The two men allegedly assaulted a woman by punching her in the back of the head and throwing her to the ground. They then proceeded to steal her purse and headphones, as confirmed by an NYPD spokesperson.

In a tragic turn of events, Cruz, who is only 24 years old, found himself facing murder and manslaughter charges almost seven months later. The charges were brought against him for the senseless killing of Ray Hodge III, an on-duty postal worker, at Joe’s Grocery in Harlem on January 2nd.

According to law enforcement sources, Cruz had been arrested at least five times before the violent stabbing incident. One of these arrests occurred in July 2020 when he was caught waving a box cutter at someone in Midtown West. During this incident, he threatened to harm the individual by saying that he would “cut him.”

The family of Hodge mourned the loss of their beloved relative, describing them as a hardworking, honorable, and kind-hearted individual who was always ready to lend a helping hand to others.

Ray’s family expressed their gratitude for the impact he had on the lives of many, stating that they feel blessed to have known and loved him. They shared this sentiment on a GoFundMe page that has already raised close to $9,000 for his funeral expenses.

Cruz, held at Rikers Island, declined an interview request.

Reference Article