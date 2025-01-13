Jason from Selling Sunset claims landlords are exploiting LA fires with exorbitant prices

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim reveals that landlords in Los Angeles have been unlawfully hiking prices in response to the devastating wildfires.

According to the LA property mogul, who is the owner of the luxury real estate brokerage featured in the Netflix reality show, one of his clients was recently requested to pay thousands of dollars above the initial rental price for a home. This is surprising considering that California has laws in place to prevent price gouging.

LA officials have issued a warning that individuals who attempt to exploit the disaster by engaging in scams or burglary targeting wildfire victims will face prosecution.

The devastating impact of the recent events in LA has left thousands of individuals without homes. Displaced victims are now grappling with exorbitant rental prices and hotel fees, further exacerbating their already dire situation.

According to Oppenheim, his business, renowned for selling the most luxurious and pricy homes in LA, has decided to provide its services for free. As a result, they have received numerous calls from individuals who have unfortunately lost their homes.

During his appearance on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, he recounted an incident where he sent a client to inspect a property that had a previous rental listing of $13,000 per month.

According to the client, he offered $20,000 a month and even agreed to pay six months upfront. However, the landlord insisted on charging $23,000.

“People in California should be aware that there are existing price gouging laws in place. However, it is disheartening to see that these laws are currently being ignored. It is crucial that we refrain from exploiting the current situation and taking advantage of others.”

According to the 47-year-old, the disaster has evoked strong emotions in everyone involved.

According to him, tears fill everyone’s eyes throughout the day due to the smoke and the emotional impact of witnessing people’s struggles.

California authorities have issued a warning to businesses, advising them against engaging in the unauthorized practice of raising prices by more than 10% above their original cost prior to a disaster.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta expressed his observation about landlords engaging in illegal price hikes on Saturday.

He firmly stated, “Doing it is illegal and can lead to imprisonment of up to a year, along with hefty fines.”

California law exists to provide protection and support to individuals who have experienced unfortunate events or tragedies.

Brian, a retiree who prefers to be known by his first name only, had been living in a rent-controlled apartment in the Pacific Palisades for twenty years. Unfortunately, he lost his home in the fires.

At 69 years old, he fears that his pension may not be enough to secure a new home in a city where rents have doubled in the past decade.

Zillow, a popular property listings site, reports that the average monthly rent for properties in Los Angeles is $2,800 (£2,295).

“I’m back on the market, and I’m connecting with tens of thousands of people,” Brian shared with AFP.

“This is not a good sign.”

‘A Plethora of Scams’

‘A lot of scams’

Amid the disaster that has claimed the lives of at least 16 people, price gouging stands out as a prime example of the criminal activities that have surfaced.

LA County Sheriff, Robert Luna, issued a stern warning to individuals contemplating engaging in burglary, white-collar crime, or scams. He made it clear that law enforcement officials and prosecutors were closely monitoring such activities.

LA police chief Jim McDonnell expressed his belief that individuals are willing to go to extreme lengths to exploit the victims of this tragedy.

According to Mr. McDonnell, there are numerous scams out there, so he advises individuals who are interested in donating to do so with caution.

People should be encouraged to conduct thorough research in order to find reputable organizations. They can utilize resources like Charity Navigator or the Better Business Bureau to aid them in their search. It is important to report any instances of fraud that they come across.

He emphasized the importance of collective action in preventing additional harm and safeguarding the generosity of our community.

In the midst of the fires, Sheriff Mr. Luna reported that about 29 arrests have been made. One notable incident involved a man who pretended to be a firefighter in order to break into a house.

According to the official, the police are determined to bring to justice those individuals who have exploited the residents during this challenging period. He emphasized the need to crack down on scams of a white-collar nature.

The Los Angeles police reported on Saturday that the number of arrests for looting was increasing steadily.

Despite the wrongdoings of a few individuals, LA mayor Karen Bass reported that California’s Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund has received an incredible response. More than 13,000 generous individuals have already donated over $6 million (£4.9 million) since the fires started on Tuesday.

