Falls police officer involved in robbery and shooting incident in North Buffalo while off-duty

A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including robbery and child endangerment, after allegedly targeting an off-duty Niagara Falls police officer in North Buffalo on Thursday evening.

Authorities say Dorian Jones, 19, approached the officer near the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Hertel Avenue, wielding what appeared to be a handgun. Jones is accused of stealing the officer’s vehicle, a 2010 Mercedes, which had a 13-year-old child inside. Meanwhile, a second juvenile, aged 15, stood outside with the victim during the incident.

In response to the robbery attempt, the off-duty officer discharged his firearm, striking Jones. Police later located the suspect on Wilbury Place, where he was apprehended and transported to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The stolen vehicle was recovered nearby, and the 13-year-old child was found unharmed. Authorities also discovered a pellet gun at the scene.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino stated that both the city and its police department are cooperating fully with Buffalo Police as the investigation continues.

Jones now faces two counts of second-degree robbery and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, shedding light on a harrowing incident that could have ended far worse.

Reference Article