Darknet Drug Vendor Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution That Caused Overdose Death

A man from California has been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison after being found guilty of causing a deadly fentanyl overdose and trafficking fentanyl-laced pills and cocaine through darknet marketplaces. This announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.

Brian McDonald, a 23-year-old resident of Van Nuys, was recently charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine on darknet marketplaces. The charges span from April 2021 to May 2023, and McDonald is accused of collaborating with others in this illicit activity.

According to the department, McDonald was responsible for creating and managing vendor profiles on specific platforms. He used aliases to sell illegal drugs in exchange for cryptocurrency.

According to the department, McDonald was responsible for monitoring and maintaining his vendor profiles. This included updating drug listings, shipment options, and tracking orders.

He also transferred the Monero cryptocurrency, which he received as payment for drug sales, into cryptocurrency wallets that were under his control.

According to the department, McDonald had two gold-plated handguns, one of which didn’t have a serial number. He used these weapons to safeguard his drug trafficking operation and the money it generated.

One of the victims affected by the drug distribution operation was an individual who tragically lost their life after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill purchased from the darknet, as confirmed by department officials.

United States Attorney Martin Estrada stated that the defendant had spearheaded a drug-trafficking operation, utilizing the hidden depths of the internet to transport significant amounts of fentanyl-laced pills. This illegal activity had severe and fatal repercussions.

“My office will continue using every tool under federal law to prosecute and imprison criminals who prioritize greed over human life.”

