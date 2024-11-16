A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to prison for lying on gun purchase forms

A 45-year-old Wisconsin man has been sentenced to three months in federal prison for making false statements when acquiring firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Erik Smay of Madison pleaded guilty in August to lying about his drug use on federal gun purchase applications. On Wednesday, a three-year supervised release period will follow his prison sentence.

According to prosecutors, Smay acquired many weapons in 2022 from federally approved dealers in the Madison region. Authorities reported that Smay later used several of the firearms in crimes.

On January 23, 2024, government police interviewed Smay about the firearms, and he admitted to lying about his illegal drug usage and addictions when filling out federal purchase papers. Smay fraudulently confirmed that his replies were correct during each transaction, investigators alleged.

At sentencing, the court remarked that Smay’s long history of substance misuse made him vulnerable to exploitation, and he expressed concern that he had traded firearms to support his drug habit. The judge determined that a jail sentence was essential to rehabilitate Smay’s addiction and ensure compliance with federal firearm rules.

The judge stated that the case emphasizes the necessity of adequately screening potential gun buyers for drug usage or addiction, underscoring the link between substance misuse and illegal gun use.

Reference Article