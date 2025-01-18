A Missouri Bill Would Require Some Schools To Provide Breakfast After The Bell

House Bill 285 would require some Missouri public and charter schools to provide breakfast during the school day beginning with the 2025-2026 school year.

The bill applies to any public or charter school where at least 70% of pupils are eligible for free or reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program.

Schools that are required to serve breakfast can do so either during or after the first period, or students can pick it up in the cafeteria and eat it whenever and wherever they choose.

If passed, the measure would force the implementation of “breakfast after the bell” beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

Reference Article