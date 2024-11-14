A Man Has Been Illegally Convicted Of Attempted Homicide In Wisconsin

According to a press release from District Attorney Eric J. Toney, Fermin Teodoro Lopez-Mendoza, an undocumented immigrant, has pled no contest to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, with bond revoked and sentencing set for March 18, 2025.

District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced today that Fermin Teodoro Lopez-Mendoza has entered a plea of no contest to charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon and domestic violence. During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that Lopez-Mendoza was in the United States illegally. Bond was revoked, and the sentencing date was scheduled for March 18, 2025, at 1:30 p.m.

District Attorney Toney noted, “The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office conducted a great investigation as evidenced by their swift effort in apprehending the defendant outside the county. Their superb work enabled today’s conviction and justice on behalf of the victim.”

Lopez-Mendoza faces a maximum penalty of 65 years in prison, and the remaining offenses were dismissed and read-in.

District Attorney Eric Toney prosecuted the case, which the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

