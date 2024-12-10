5 arrested after 13 cats poisoned to death in South Carolina

Several people are facing charges after multiple cats were discovered dead at home in South Carolina.

On October 6, officers in Berkeley County, SC, responded to a property on Drop Off Drive after a woman discovered many deceased animals. The woman told officials that she fed the cat colony that had been living in the house.

The cat colony has been part of the TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return) program, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies secured a search warrant for the house.

The Charleston Animal Society returned the next day to remove the bodies of the deceased cats. Professional Veterinary Pathology Services in Columbia and Michigan State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory received the cats.

During the inquiry, investigators identified a person of interest after obtaining information about a previous complaint about cats.

Officials identified the suspect as Andrew George Dock. Dock informed authorities that the cats were a nuisance and conveyed his annoyance with their presence in the region.

Berkeley County officials eventually discovered that Dock had recruited four individuals to assist him in killing the animals.

In connection with the crime, authorities arrested and charged the following people:

Andrew George Dock, 28, of Summerville, SC was charged with 13 counts of felony Ill-treatment to animals, with torture and one count of conspiracy.

Charles Waylon Ulmer, 45, of Dorchester, SC was charged with 13 counts of felony Ill-treatment to animals, with torture and one count of conspiracy.

Michael Jeffrey Kemmerlin, 30, of Ridgeville, SC was charged with conspiracy.

Sara Rose Dock, 23, of Summerville was charged with conspiracy.

Laura Mary Dock, 61, of Myrtle Beach, SC was charged with conspiracy.

