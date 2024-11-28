4 Men Detained In Indiana For Hunting Violations

Indiana conservation authorities detained four men for various misdemeanor hunting charges Following an alleged poaching incident on November 23,

According to a release, officers were monitoring County Road 900 East around 10 p.m. when they heard a gunshot nearby. Officers said they found Biak Sang, 40, and Muang Hu, 40, both from Greenwood, and Ro Hmung Lian, 34, and Biak Hu, 48, both from Indianapolis.

Officers claim they discovered a deer that had been shot from the road using an artificial light, as well as two other unlawfully seized animals in the rear of the vehicle.

All men were arrested and faced the following charges:

Jacklighting

Illegal possession and taking of a white-tailed deer

Shooting from a public roadway

Hunting by the aid of a motorized conveyance

Hunting deer after legal hunting hours.

The probe is still ongoing.

Reference Article