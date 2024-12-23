Alabama’s Cold Snap: These Cities Recorded the Lowest Temperatures Last Night

Alabamians woke up to extremely cold temperatures on Sunday morning.

Overnight temperatures in parts of the state dropped to the low 20s, with some areas in south Alabama reaching the freezing mark, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has provided a list of the lowest temperatures recorded between midnight and 6 a.m. on Sunday across various locations in Alabama.

The temperature in Alexander City is currently 30 degrees.

Anniston is currently experiencing a temperature of 23 degrees.

The temperature in Auburn is currently 28 degrees.

In Birmingham, the temperature is currently 24 degrees.

Decatur is experiencing a temperature of 25 degrees.

The temperature in Demopolis is currently 25 degrees.

The temperature in Dothan is currently 30 degrees.

The temperature in Evergreen is currently 28 degrees.

Eufaula is currently experiencing a temperature of 28 degrees.

Gadsden will have a temperature of 21 degrees.

Haleyville is currently experiencing temperatures of 22 degrees.

The temperature in Huntsville is currently 26 degrees.

Mobile temperatures are at a comfortable 31 degrees.

Montgomery will have a temperature of 25 degrees.

Muscle Shoals experienced a temperature of 24 degrees.

The temperature in Ozark is currently 29 degrees.

Prattville is currently experiencing a temperature of 25 degrees.

Sylacauga is currently experiencing a temperature of 24 degrees.

The temperature in Troy is currently 26 degrees.

The temperature in Tuscaloosa is currently 25 degrees.

Today’s temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer compared to Saturday. In south Alabama, highs will range from the low to mid-40s, while central Alabama will see temperatures in the 50s. In the southern parts of the state, temperatures will reach the mid-50s. (today’s forecast is at the top of this post).

Low temperatures on Sunday night into Monday morning will be chilly again, although not as cold as last night.

The low temperatures tonight will not be as cold as last night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The weather forecast predicts a gradual increase in temperatures throughout the week. There is a possibility of rain on Wednesday, which happens to be Christmas Day. However, the weather service does not anticipate heavy rainfall or any severe weather conditions.

Christmas Day temperatures are forecasted to be warmer, with temperatures in the 60s expected across a wide region and the possibility of reaching the 70s near the coast.

The weather on Christmas Day in Alabama is expected to be warmer, according to the forecast for Wednesday. (Source: NWS)

According to the six- to 10-day temperature outlook, Alabama is expected to experience above-average temperatures until the end of December. The warming trend seems to be continuing even after Christmas.

From December 27th to December 31st, Alabama is likely to experience temperatures that are higher than average, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

