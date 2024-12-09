20-year sentence for methamphetamine dealer in Virginia applauded by officials

Virginia prosecutors are pointing to the harm of meth as justification for the lengthy sentence given to a Ewing drug dealer distributor.

Joey Honeycutt was sentenced to 20 years of active imprisonment in Lee County Circuit Court this week on numerous counts of methamphetamine distribution and possession with intent to distribute. Upon his release from prison, Honeycutt will be subject to an indefinite period of supervised probation.

According to Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin, the prosecution established that between January 11 and April 16, Honeycutt distributed or possessed about 581 grams of methamphetamine in Lee County.

Cridlin described the case as protracted and difficult, requiring extensive coordination among the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“The 20-year sentence to serve in this case reflects not only the serious harm caused by the distribution of methamphetamine to our community, but also the large quantity involved, which significantly amplifies the threat to public safety,” said Cridlin.

Attorney General Jason Miyares weighed in, noting that Ceasefire Virginia’s support, an initiative his office launched to reduce violent crime and target repeat offenders through aggressive prosecution and investments in community-based prevention strategies, led to the outcome in this case.

He praised the work of “Ceasefire-supported prosecutor” Don Williams in prosecuting the case.

“Methamphetamine destroys lives and devastates families. I’m proud to support the incredible work of our law enforcement partners as we all remain united to stop the flow of drugs in our communities,” Miyares said.

