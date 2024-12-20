2 Men Sentenced After Flooding Cocaine Into Pennsylvania And Ohio

On Wednesday, two individuals from Pennsylvania were handed sentences in federal court for their participation in a significant drug trafficking operation. This operation involved the distribution of cocaine throughout Western Pennsylvania and Youngstown, Ohio.

Luciano Bratini Rivera, 37, and Markus Hobel, 35, both residents of New Castle, have been sentenced by Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan. Rivera has been sentenced to 97 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and multiple counts of cocaine distribution.

Hobel received a prison sentence of 72 months for his involvement in a cocaine distribution conspiracy and for using a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking offense. Following his release, he will be placed under supervised probation for a period of five years.

Seventeen individuals, including the defendants, faced charges in March 2024 for violating federal narcotics, firearms, and racketeering laws. Prosecutors provided compelling evidence that Rivera collaborated closely with drug trafficking organization leader, Daniel Feliciano, in the transportation of kilograms of cocaine from a supplier based in Puerto Rico. Rivera then distributed these drugs to his co-conspirators, including Hobel, who facilitated their sale in various locations such as New Castle, Ellwood City, and Lawrence County.

Rivera was connected to a minimum of five kilograms of cocaine and held onto the drug profits for Feliciano. This included a sum of over $11,000 that was confiscated when he was apprehended. Additionally, Rivera made several trips to Philadelphia to swap cash for more kilograms of cocaine. He managed to obtain at least six kilograms between late 2023 and early 2024.

Hobel, Feliciano’s bodyguard, was responsible for safeguarding the organization’s drugs, earnings, and employees. The drug trafficking scheme revealed that Hobel carried weaponry, including a pistol and rifle. Evidence revealed that he patrolled Feliciano’s premises with guns to protect the enterprise.

Assistant United States Attorney Carl J. Spindler prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Lawrence County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Drug Task Force. The United States Postal Inspection Service, New Castle Police Department, Ellwood City Police Department, FBI, and a number of other federal, state, and local organizations assisted in the investigation.

“This case underscores our commitment to dismantling dangerous drug networks and holding those involved accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Olshan. “Through coordinated efforts, we are making significant strides in keeping our communities safe.”

