2 Arrested And 1 Wanted For Rash Of Storage Unit Burglaries In New Castle County

Posted by Jan McDonald December 23, 2024

Local storage units in New Castle County, Delaware have become the latest targets of a group of suspected burglars from Connecticut. Currently, authorities are still searching for one of the individuals involved in these thefts.

Aaron Kearney, 25, Deshawn Sawyer, 26, and 31-year-old Darryck Norris stand accused of ransacking and damaging multiple units at two Public Storage locations in New Castle last month.

According to the police, the suspects would use a rented Home Depot van to arrive at their destination before entering the premises with a fake account.

In a single day, thieves managed to steal property worth over $35,000.

In Connecticut, Sawyer was apprehended earlier this month, while Kearney voluntarily surrendered to the authorities following the issuance of arrest warrants for all three individuals involved.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Norris, who is still on the loose.

If you have any information, please contact the police.

