Woman Wins $1 Million Massachusetts State Lottery Prize On Instant Game And Chooses To Keep It Simple

Most of the major winners of the Massachusetts State Lottery have grand dreams and elaborate plans for what they will do with their newfound wealth, and it’s understandable why. However, there is a recent winner who is taking a more simplistic approach.

Helena Greenleaf from Thompson, CT has emerged as the fortunate victor of a staggering $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s captivating “$2,500,000 Merry & Bright” $10 instant ticket game.

After winning the prize, she chose to receive a lump sum of $650,000 (pre-tax). Greenleaf expressed her excitement and mentioned her plans to treat herself to a delightful lunch and wisely invest the winnings.

The winning ticket was bought by her at Cumberland Farms, located at 502 Washington St. in Auburn. As a result of selling this ticket, the store will receive a bonus of $10,000.

The Massachusetts State Lottery has introduced the “Merry & Bright” ticket, which offers a grand prize of $2.5 million. Alongside the opportunity to win cash prizes ranging from $500 to $2.5 million, players can also enter non-winning holiday tickets into a drawing for a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $100 to $10,000. For further details, interested individuals can visit the official website of the Massachusetts State Lottery at masslottery.com.

