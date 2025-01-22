Report: India makes arrangements to repatriate 18,000 of its citizens residing illegally in the US

India has announced its intention to collaborate with President Donald Trump’s administration in the effort to repatriate approximately 18,000 Indian citizens who are currently residing in the United States without legal authorization.

According to Bloomberg reports , the Indian government is making preparations to authenticate individuals and initiate the deportation procedure. However, officials engaged in this process suggest that the actual number of Indian citizens residing illegally in the United States might be significantly higher.

Countries around the world are gearing up to collaborate with President Trump and steer clear of potential targets for tariffs and other measures that could undermine their trade. India is also taking steps in this direction.

According to a spokesperson from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the collaboration between India and the US aims to address illegal migration by focusing on creating more opportunities for legal migration from India to the US.

The future of H1-B visas, a contentious issue that has divided some of the president’s closest allies, may also be influenced by this move.

In 2023, Indian citizens accounted for almost three-quarters of the nearly 400,000 individuals who received H-1B visas.

