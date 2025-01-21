Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Freed From Prison After Receiving Pardon From Trump

Posted by Jan McDonald January 21, 2025

Enrique Tarrio, the ex-leader of the far-right Proud Boys organization, has been set free from a federal prison in Louisiana. This news has been confirmed by various media outlets, as well as a jubilant social media post from his mother.

Tarrio’s mother, Zuny Tarrio, shared the incredible news with her followers on X Monday evening. Overjoyed and filled with gratitude, she exclaimed, “My son is being released! Oh my God! Thank you, Lord! Tarrio is finally free!”

Tarrio, as reported by The New York Times, was set to be released mere hours after President Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term.

Tarrio’s attorney, Nayib Hassan, confirmed that Tarrio is currently in the process of being released from prison. Although he has not received formal clemency, his attorney stated that he will be freed.

Tarrio was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Tarrio’s conviction stands out as one of the lengthiest among the over 1,000 individuals who faced prosecution for their involvement in the Capitol attack. While he wasn’t physically present at the Capitol on January 6, Tarrio was found guilty of playing a role in organizing the attack alongside members of the Proud Boys.

