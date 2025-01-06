Woman Convicted of Killing Selena Quintanilla in 1995 Seeks Parole

GATESVILLE, Texas — Officials have revealed that the woman responsible for the murder of beloved Tejano star Selena Quintanilla Perez 30 years ago is seeking release from prison.

Yolanda Saldivar, who is currently in prison, has recently applied for parole. This comes after reports emerged that there is a bounty on her head.

In 1995, she was convicted of shooting and killing Quintanilla in Corpus Christi on March 31st.

Saldivar claimed that the shooting was an accident, but prior to that, the 23-year-old singer confronted her about allegations of embezzlement.

Saldivar, who was a nurse by profession, also held the title of founder and president of Selena’s fan club.

Due to the overwhelming amount of pre-trial publicity, her trial was shifted to Houston.

Saldivar was convicted of the crime and received a life sentence. She is currently serving her sentence at the Mountain View Unit, a maximum security women’s prison located in Gatesville, Texas.

According to reports, Salvidar claims that she is being targeted by other inmates who seek “justice for Selena.” It has been determined that she would qualify for parole after completing a 30-year sentence.

Selena’s family is expected to receive information about her potential release in January, according to officials.

