Crash leads to arrest of 2 individuals with drugs and firearm in presence of children

Two individuals were taken into custody on Wednesday following a car accident on Harris Street in Rochester. During the incident, the Rochester Police discovered illegal drugs and a firearm at the crash site. What made this situation particularly concerning was the presence of two young children in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police reports indicate that officers made an effort to pull over a Toyota on Avenue D due to traffic violations. However, the driver swiftly changed direction onto Harris Street and collided with a fire hydrant.

Two children, aged 5 and 7, were found in the backseat of the vehicle, leading to the swift arrest of 43-year-old Chevas Johnson and 34-year-old Ashley Mitchell by the police.

According to Rochester Police, officers discovered a significant quantity of narcotics, including cocaine and fentanyl, inside the vehicle. Shockingly, they even found drugs hidden underneath one of the children.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers also discovered a loaded handgun with five rounds hidden in the rear seat.

As a precaution, the children were taken to a nearby hospital until a family member could come and take custody of them.

Johnson faced multiple charges, including Criminal Possession of a Weapon (2nd and 3rd), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (3rd), Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator (2nd), and various traffic violations.

Mitchell faced multiple charges, including Criminal Possession of a Weapon (2nd), Criminal Possession of a Weapon (2nd), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Johnson and Mitchell were taken to Monroe County Jail.

Reference Article