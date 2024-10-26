U.S. Marshals Service apprehended multiple Massachusetts fugitives in Somerset County

Posted by Jan McDonald October 26, 2024

The U.S. Marshals Service in Maine has announced the apprehension of several fugitives from Massachusetts in Somerset County.

On Friday, the Marshals Service announced the arrest of 18-year-old Kvon Brooks. Brooks, who was a passenger in a vehicle in Skowhegan, had outstanding warrants from Massachusetts for attempted murder, along with other assault and vandalism offenses.

After arresting Brooks, officials discovered that there was another juvenile passenger who also had warrants out of Massachusetts for a variety of firearm offenses.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of yet another juvenile following a vehicle stop in Madison.

According to reports, this young individual was wanted in Massachusetts for several offenses related to firearms and vandalism.

Authorities have also seized a firearm and drugs, according to reports.

All three individuals are facing charges as fugitives from justice.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.