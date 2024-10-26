U.S. Marshals Service apprehended multiple Massachusetts fugitives in Somerset County

The U.S. Marshals Service in Maine has announced the apprehension of several fugitives from Massachusetts in Somerset County.

On Friday, the Marshals Service announced the arrest of 18-year-old Kvon Brooks. Brooks, who was a passenger in a vehicle in Skowhegan, had outstanding warrants from Massachusetts for attempted murder, along with other assault and vandalism offenses.

After arresting Brooks, officials discovered that there was another juvenile passenger who also had warrants out of Massachusetts for a variety of firearm offenses.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of yet another juvenile following a vehicle stop in Madison.

According to reports, this young individual was wanted in Massachusetts for several offenses related to firearms and vandalism.

Authorities have also seized a firearm and drugs, according to reports.

All three individuals are facing charges as fugitives from justice.

