Alabama woman detained for arranging for her boyfriend to be robbed by another man

Posted by Jan McDonald October 26, 2024

An 18-year-old woman is presently in jail in Alabama for allegedly planning a robbery against her boyfriend at a local park, as reported by MSN News.

Reports indicate that law enforcement officials responded to an incident at a nearby park on the morning of October 4, 2024, around 6:45 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man and his girlfriend at the park. Suddenly, a male individual approached them and forcefully took the man’s wallet, causing him an injury during the theft.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the victim’s girlfriend, Lacey Hollingsworth, had knowledge of the planned robbery and actively participated in organizing the crime.

Hollingsworth faced charges of first-degree robbery and appeared in court on October 7. During the hearing, a judge granted her a bond of $50,000.

As of October 23, according to jail records, Hollingsworth remains incarcerated in the county jail.

MPD: Mobile woman set up boyfriend in robbery

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.