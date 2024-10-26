Alabama woman detained for arranging for her boyfriend to be robbed by another man

An 18-year-old woman is presently in jail in Alabama for allegedly planning a robbery against her boyfriend at a local park, as reported by MSN News.

Reports indicate that law enforcement officials responded to an incident at a nearby park on the morning of October 4, 2024, around 6:45 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man and his girlfriend at the park. Suddenly, a male individual approached them and forcefully took the man’s wallet, causing him an injury during the theft.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the victim’s girlfriend, Lacey Hollingsworth, had knowledge of the planned robbery and actively participated in organizing the crime.

Hollingsworth faced charges of first-degree robbery and appeared in court on October 7. During the hearing, a judge granted her a bond of $50,000.

As of October 23, according to jail records, Hollingsworth remains incarcerated in the county jail.

Reference Article