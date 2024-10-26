A Man Has Been Charged With Murder After Shooting His Mother In A North Houston Parking Lot

A man has been charged with murder after his mother was fatally shot in a north Houston parking lot earlier this week.

The incident took place on October 19 in the parking lot of a hotel at 222 Airtex Blvd.

Kimberly Alexander, 45, was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle and later pronounced dead.

Alexander’s 19-year-old son, Dillan Alexander, turned himself in to authorities on Friday after facing murder charges in the incident, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Sheriff Gonzalez also stated that Alexander was accused of tampering with evidence.

The motivation for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Reference Article