Trump administration removes protection for ‘sensitive’ zones, allowing for the arrest of illegal immigrants in US schools

The Trump administration has recently revoked long-standing limitations, granting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) the authority to apprehend undocumented migrants in what are known as ‘sensitive locations’, such as schools and churches.

Immigration officers had been prohibited from making arrests in these areas for more than a decade in order to prevent community disruption and public backlash. However, on January 21, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which supervises both ICE and CBP, made a startling decision to reverse this policy. This rollback was justified as a crucial step to enforce immigration laws and combat criminal activity.

“This action emboldens the courageous individuals in CBP and ICE to uphold our immigration laws and apprehend criminal aliens – including murderers and rapists – who have unlawfully entered our nation,” declared a passionate spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Undocumented migrants are accused of exploiting schools and churches as sanctuaries to avoid arrest, according to a statement that does not mince words. The spokesperson emphasized that criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to evade capture.

With the implementation of this contentious policy, educational institutions and religious organizations nationwide prepare themselves for the consequences. The Trump administration remains steadfast in its dedication to what it refers to as “uncompromising immigration enforcement.”

US Sensitive Locations Guidance: Implications for Schools

The US Sensitive Locations Guidance has significant implications for schools. This guidance outlines the enforcement actions that immigration officials should avoid in sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, and places of worship. It aims to create a safe environment for individuals to access education, healthcare, and religious services without fear of immigration enforcement.

According to the guidance, immigration officials should generally avoid conducting enforcement actions in schools, including preschools, primary schools, secondary schools, colleges, and universities. This means that schools should be treated as sensitive locations where immigration enforcement actions should not take place, unless there are exceptional circumstances or prior approval from high-ranking officials.

The purpose of this guidance is to ensure that students have access to education without fear of immigration enforcement. It recognizes the importance of education in the development of individuals and communities and aims to create a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, regardless of their immigration status.

By designating schools as sensitive locations, the US government acknowledges that schools play a crucial role in society and that immigration enforcement actions in these settings can have a detrimental impact on students and their families. It recognizes that schools should be spaces where students can learn, grow, and thrive without the constant fear of immigration enforcement jeopardizing their education and well-being.

While the guidance provides protection for students and their families, it is essential for schools to be aware of their obligations and rights under this guidance. Schools should familiarize themselves with the details of the guidance and ensure that their staff members understand the protocols for responding to immigration enforcement actions in sensitive locations.

In conclusion, the US Sensitive Locations Guidance has significant implications for schools. It recognizes the importance of education and aims to create a safe environment for students to access education without fear of immigration enforcement. By designating schools as sensitive locations, the guidance acknowledges the crucial role schools play in society and the potential harm that immigration enforcement actions can cause to students and their families. It is essential for schools to be aware of their obligations and rights under this guidance to ensure the well-being and education of all students.

Explained: US Sensitive Locations Guidance and its implication for schools

Introduced in 2011 by then-ICE Director John Morton under the Obama administration, the Sensitive Locations Guidance aimed to safeguard America’s schools, churches, hospitals, and other crucial public spaces from immigration enforcement. This guidance was designed to protect vulnerable communities by preventing actions like arrests, searches, and surveillance within these areas. The intention was to ensure that essential services and places of refuge remained safe, free from fear, and undisturbed.

In 2013, the Obama administration took steps to broaden the scope of the guidance, extending its reach to include US CBP and ensuring its enforcement across all immigration agencies. These additions served to strengthen the federal government’s dedication to safeguarding critical public areas, with schools being specifically prioritized under this policy.

Schools were revered under the guidance, as they were deemed as sacred institutions. This policy provided extensive safeguards to:

Educational Institutions-Including primary, secondary, and post-secondary schools. School Bus Stops-Protected during active pick-up and drop-off hours. Children’s Recreational Areas-Playgrounds and community centers.



The goal was straightforward: To enable children to go to school without the constant fear of immigration enforcement and to ensure that families could actively participate in educational institutions.

The policy clearly prohibited the enforcement of actions at or near sensitive locations, unless there were specific circumstances, such as:

Threats to National Security-When immediate action was required. Imminent Risks of Violence-To address urgent public safety concerns. No Viable Alternatives-When an arrest could not reasonably be carried out elsewhere.



Prior approval from supervisors was required by officers for any enforcement activity in these areas, ensuring a strict level of oversight.

